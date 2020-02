7 Questions You Have About The Love Is Blind Pods, Answered By The Cast Who Fell In Love In Them

While most of Love Is Blind actually takes place outside the pods, the love chambers were the most formative part of the experiment, so it’s no wonder memories have stuck with the contestants over a year and a half later . When speaking to Refinery29 at an event, a handful of the cast — Jessica, Mark, Giannina, Damian, Lauren, Cameron, Carlton Morton, Diamond Jack, Kelly Chase, and Kenny Barnes — reflected fondly on their time in the experiment, and, more importantly, they answered every nagging question viewers have been shouting to the skies as they make their way through the series. Like the cast, we didn’t see a lot that went down in the pods — behind-the-scenes twerk lessons, salsa dancing, and a whole lotta naps — but I can safely say all of us fell in love.