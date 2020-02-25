Peace Out’s New Brightening Pads Already Racked Up A Waitlist — & You Can Finally Shop Them

While you were busy perusing Sephora’s latest and greatest, one up-and-coming beauty brand was quietly staking its claim on all things acne-related, past and present: You may remember the internet-breaking Peace Out Acne Dots, which according to the brand, sold out within two weeks of launching. And if you didn’t think that lightning could strike twice, feast your eyes on the fact that the brand’s sophomore launch, Peace Out Pores, also made it to the Sephora bestseller lists after just seven days of hitting stores. Catch where we’re going here?
As of today, the latest skin woe that the San Francisco-based brand is saying “peace out” to is tired, stressed skin — and yep, it's already racked up a waitlist of eager fans. Enter Peace Out Dullness, a brightening jumbo gauze pad soaked in a trifecta of exfoliating acids, which hits Sephora today. For the uninitiated, acids like AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs help address things like dissolving dead skin cells, keeping pores clear, and supporting skin barrier. The result? Smoother, glowier skin with continued use. Plus, chemical exfoliation tends to be a gentler alternative to scrubs — but with the same soft, smooth complexion to show for your efforts.
At $24 for eight pads (one box should last you at least a month, if not longer, if you use them one or two times a week), it’s not exactly cheap, but compared to similar products, it's a great entry point to the world of skin-sloughing acids. Plus, at the very least, consider it a reset button if your vitamin C serum isn’t working quite fast enough.
If history is bound to repeat itself, we don't expect these to stay in stock for very long
