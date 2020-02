Sarah Hyland Totally Gets Why People Think She’s The Kitty On The Masked Singer

Aside from the Kitty’s vocal similarities to Hyland, fans have pointed out that the two have a similar short stature. In the Kitty’s introduction package, there is also a motif of a glass rose shattering, which, as the judges mention, feels like a hint that the Kitty has a Bachelorette connection. Hyland’s fiancé, Wells Adams , was once a contestant on the show and still participates in the summer Bachelor in Paradise series. Hyland even added that her childhood nickname was Miss Kitty, but she easily debunked the theory that she could be the artist who gave us a sultry cover of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” despite her recent turn as a professional singer. After all, she has been busy with the final season of Modern Family , which will return April 8 for a two-part finale.