The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez Might Be Netflix’s Most Upsetting True Crime Series Yet

The Netflix docu-series follows the traumatic investigation into the eight months of abuse that led Gabriel’s death as well as the emotional trial that followed. The couple were not the only people facing charges; four social workers were also accused of child abuse and falsifying records due to their failure to remove Gabriel from his abusive home. Probing into the case revealed that the local Department of Children & Family Services was aware of the abuse that the child was suffering from but did little to support him.