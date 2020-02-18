Shrimps Brought The Queen To London Fashion Week

The royal family may have had a bad year thanks to allegations surrounding certain problematic members, plus Harry and Meghan choosing to give up their titles in pursuit of a peaceful and paparazzi-free life, but there are two regal women who will forever be worshipped for their perennially chic style.
On day one of this season's London Fashion Week, Shrimps' creative director Hannah Weiland celebrated both the queen and Princess Diana in her fall '20 collection, a glorious return to the official show schedule for the London-based designer. "Royal style has consistently offered every occasion a sense of ceremony and elegance, from the countryside on horseback to the ballroom at Balmoral, all while championing a fearless approach to color," the show notes read.
Style signatures both women are recognized for were dappled throughout the collection, from the queen's heritage-check calf-length skirts and penchant for top-handled handbags to Diana's jewel-toned '80s cocktail dresses, '90s jodhpurs, and silk scarves.
Door-knocker earrings were given a ceremonial makeover via giant neck-skimming pearls and hair was coiffed to within an inch of its life, while pink blush sat high on cheeks and wraparound reflective glasses alluded to Diana's infamous ski slope looks. Knitted woolen bonnets meanwhile made reference to the queen's love of outdoor pursuits.
