You Won’t Recognize Sharon Osbourne With Her New Hair Color

aimee simeon
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
It's hard not to be overwhelmed by the countless hair colors that trend on Instagram and Pinterest. While many of us are regularly inspired to switch things up, in Hollywood, there's a strong case for consistency. In fact, most celebrities stay true to their signature look so they can be as recognizable as possible. Just imagine J.Lo, Beyoncé, or Jennifer Aniston without their iconic, highlighted shades of honey brown.

Sharon Osbourne is another example. For as long as she's been on T.V. — from the 2002 debut of The Osbournes to her current gig hosting The Talk — she's sported her signature red hair. That is, until now. Osbourne's colorist, Jack Martin, unveiled her dramatic, icy transformation on Instagram, sharing that she's debated going full-on white for a while.

"Sharon has 100% white hair, and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years," Martin wrote. "She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago, but every time she attempts, it ends up a disaster." 
He explained that Osbourne, understandably, grew tired of dyeing her hair weekly, so he took her platinum white in one session, which took roughly eight hours. 
Osbourne's fans took to Twitter to share their support.
Her new look is proof that, even after 18 years, it's never too late to make a change.
