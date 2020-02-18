Corn just means more to certain people. You know who I’m talking about. There is at least one person in your life that could happily house four ears of corn for dinner and call it a night. It’s that person who always says things like, “I love canned corn.” They also love both Chipotle bowls and corned beef (if you know, you know) for the exact same reason: corn. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, look in the mirror and behold the Corn Girl in your life.
Trader Joe’s has been slowly building up its corn offerings, from the frozen aisle’s Mexican Style Roasted Corn with Cotija Cheese to the snack aisle’s Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers. And the latest addition is the Everything But Elote Seasoning Blend.
Just like the Everything but the Bagel seasoning makes it easy to turn everything from greek yogurt to vegetables into a bagel-inspired delight, this elote seasoning blend has a similar goal: you don’t need corn to turn your eggs or tomatoes into the world-renowned Mexican snack.
The mix is made with salt, chile pepper, chipotle, cumin, cheese, and touches of corn flour and cane sugar, and can be found in the spice section with a $2.29 price tag. So mix a few tablespoons of this into some mayo for a ready-to-go spread or dust it over corn, tomato, and jalapeño omelet. Trader Joe’s is really excited about this product, and if you can forgive the bad puns (“We Like It. We Like It Elote”), the grocer put together a list of corny recipes for you to try out the new product.
