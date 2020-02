Corn just means more to certain people. You know who I’m talking about. There is at least one person in your life that could happily house four ears of corn for dinner and call it a night. It’s that person who always says things like, “I love canned corn.” They also love both Chipotle bowls and corned beef ( if you know, you know ) for the exact same reason: corn. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, look in the mirror and behold the Corn Girl in your life.