A mild thunderstorm in late February or early March might be a headache when it comes to picking an outfit (or figuring out what to do with your hair) — but it also means warm weather is only weeks away, and with it: spring manicures.
For the impatient and seasonally affected among us, Essie just dropped a brand-new line of polishes that's directly inspired by those optimistic pre-spring showers. The Spring 2020 collection is a nuanced range of pastels — from iridescent lilac 'Spring in Your Step' to fruity green 'Can Dew Attitude' — and all six bottles are available right now.
Scroll through for a peek at 2020's first sunny shades, then shop your favorite bottle before everyone else Marie Kondo's their polish lineup.
