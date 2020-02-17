Extreme Makeover Is Back & It’s Undergone A Renovation — Here’s How To Watch

Fans of feel-good reality TV, rejoice: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back. With a new home on HGTV and a new host, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, it’s fair to say the show has undergone a complete renovation.
Ferguson will be taking over the role formerly held by actor and carpenter Ty Pennington, who hosted the show until it went off the air in 2012. This isn’t to say, though, that Pennington won’t play a part in the reboot: he will make appearances throughout the season to assist with special projects, reports Deadline.
“The producers came to me because they wanted someone totally different from Ty, and they wanted someone who could bring humor as well as a human connection,” Ferguson told Parade. “It’s a tricky balance because you’re part Oprah Winfrey, part Bob the Builder.”
The new Extreme Makeover premiered Sunday night with an emotional episode: Ferguson helped build a new house for Jessica Mosley, a single mother with two biological daughters and three children she adopted in 2017 after they were deemed “unadoptable” by a judge. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving than the Mosley family,” Ferguson tweeted. “I am so happy we were able to surprise them!”
I mean did you ever think I’d be on your tv in a hard hat? Yeah, me either. #HGTVExtreme @hgtv @extremehome pic.twitter.com/MHUctCMs4b— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 17, 2020
If you missed the premiere but have access to cable, the first episode is already available on the HGTV Go app. You can also watch using a service such as Philo, Sling, or Hulu with Live TV, which all have free trial options.
As for the first 10 seasons of the show, HGTV received the rights to air old episodes, so it is possible they'll appear the HGTV Go app and Hulu in due time. Can't wait? You can always purchase the complete set of seasons, or find some of them on YouTube.
And if you’d rather tune in to watch the show live, you can catch episode 2, in which the team builds a home for a family of refugees from the Congo, next Sunday at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
