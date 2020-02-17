Story from Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Says She “Wouldn’t Lie In Print Or On Camera” After Accusations Go Viral

Lydia Wang
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty.
Following recent accusations that she is lying about or exaggerating a myriad of health conditions, Jameela Jamil has published a thorough statement on Instagram, saying that she has never lied to the media. “I’ve been in this business 11 years and am a smart woman,” she wrote on Sunday. “I wouldn’t lie in print or on camera knowing how permanent the internet is. Especially knowing how much our media loves to portray women as liars and hysterics.”
She ended her post with a message for individuals struggling with similar health conditions. “Big love for the messages of support and similar stories of gaslighting you’ve all faced,” she said. “But we are in this shit together.”
The internet was divided last week when a viral Instagram Story accused Jamil of having Munchausen syndrome, specifically based on purported inconsistencies in her stories of cancer diagnoses, car crashes, and Ehler-Danlos syndrome. While some people bought into the Insta Story, others lashed out at the theorists for buying into stereotypes that women living with chronic illnesses exaggerate or make up their pain. Jamil’s boyfriend, the musician James Blake, also defended her on Twitter.
“I always own up to any mistake I make. I never hide from it. I publicly learn from my mistakes with other people joining me, so we can grow as a community,” Jamil wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be damned if some lies and conspiracy theories are going to get in my way.”
Thank you @lauriepink for this. I have had to fight like a fucking dog this week against false accusations, people framing my words, and deliberately taking them out of context, trying to discredit my entire integrity, and going after disabled members of my family. And for what? To stop me from being an activist against eating disorders? To stop me from de stigmatizing conversations about mental health, suicides, sexual consent, abortions, women’s rights, trans rights? I’ve been in this business 11 years and am a smart woman. I wouldn’t lie in print or on camera knowing how permanent the internet is. Especially knowing how much our media loves to portray women as liars and hysterics. I always own up to any mistake I make. I never hide from it. I publicly learn from my mistakes with other people joining me, so we can grow as a community. I’ll be damned if some lies and conspiracy theories are going to get in my way. I have work to do. There are rights being taken away from marginalized people every fucking day under the current governments in this world, and the people who try to discredit those doing the work to fight for equality, rather than those trying to marginalize people further, are on the wrong side. At least we’ve started a huge mainstream conversation about invisible illness/chronic illness and the mockery and disbelief that comes with what is already a near impossible existence. So something good always comes of a shit storm. Big love for the messages of support and similar stories of gaslighting you’ve all faced. I’m so sorry. That’s so painful. But we are in this shit together, and nobody can stop us as one, we just have to not let them form cracks in our wall. Have a great fucking Sunday.

Jamil herself wrote a series of Tweets about her conditions, before concluding that “this bullshit has raised a really important conversation about how we gaslight people whose illnesses aren’t visible.” In an earlier tweet, she called the poster “an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her 'research' that my car accident injury stories are 'different' because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart?”
The drama began unfolding while Jamil was on a Twitter hiatus after another controversy. When she was hired to judge the upcoming HBO Max show Legendary, she was called out for taking a role that should have gone to an LGBTQ+ person of color — specifically, someone familiar with ballroom culture. Jamil took the opportunity to come out as queer for the first time before letting followers know she would be taking another break from the platform.
Though she is now back on Twitter, Jamil’s account has been switched to private.
