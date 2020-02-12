After finding herself the center of public backlash due to her role as judge on Legendary, Jameela Jamil is once again in the eye of a Twitter storm. The actress returned to the social media platform Tuesday night to defend herself from accusations that she had been fabricating stories about various injuries and illnesses she claims to have suffered through the years. A now-viral Instagram Story accused the actress of having Munchausen syndrome, which is when a person repeatedly and deliberately acts as if they have a physical or mental illness when they are not really sick.
Advertisement
The accusation stemmed from perceived inconsistencies in stories Jamil has told about a car crash she suffered, as well as other ailments like allergies and cancer scares. However, Jamil accused the writer behind the theory of being an "unhinged idiot" in a number of tweets about the theory.
"First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens?" she wrote. "By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her 'research' that my car accident injury stories are 'different' because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it."
First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her “research” that my car accident injury stories are “different” because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it. pic.twitter.com/KPuHbiyyhT— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 12, 2020
She went on to clear up specific questions people had following the Instagram Story, such as the cause of all the allergies she says she suffers from (mercury poisoning that damaged her stomach lining) and how she started having seizures thanks to a cookie (she hit her head reaching for the snack, and the concussion caused temporary seizures). She also revealed that she has been diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a chronic ailment that affects the connective tissue of the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.
"Not afraid of you or your dumb internet conspiracy theories," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance. I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it."
Advertisement
Not afraid of you or your dumb internet conspiracy theories. Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance. I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it. pic.twitter.com/PttrCvifew— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 12, 2020
And now, back to that no-drama break from Twitter.
Related Content:
Advertisement