Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Just Made Their Love Music Video Official

Thanks to creative couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, the world has a new Coldplay music video, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
On Friday, Martin’s band Coldplay dropped a video for “Cry, Cry, Cry,” a project co-directed by Johnson, Martin’s girlfriend since 2017, and Cory Bailey. The video features two dancers in a club, serenaded by Martin on stage. As the video goes on, the dance styles and costumes shift. The final moments feature the dancers, now elderly, sweetly dancing with one another, not quite as swift — but somehow even sweeter — than they were in their younger years.
The song itself is seriously romantic — and it’s not totally out of the question to think that perhaps Martin was inspired by his real-life relationship with Johnson.
"Don't want us to hurt each other/Or cause each other pain/Don't want to feel what they don't know/We're in this together, baby/We're as singing is to rain/So I never, never, ever let you go."
Fans swooned hard over the “Cry, Cry, Cry” video, writing things in the YouTube comments like:
“when u are single at Valentin[e’s Day] but it's ok u have Coldplay.”
“Coldplay makes me feel like I'm married even though I've been single all my life. Would love to sing with them one day!!”
"DIRECTED BY DAKOTA JOHNSON sjfbdlxbdmsofbeid”
“There's one thing wrong about this video: It ends!”
The new music video marks Johnson’s directorial debut, but it’s just one step she’s taking into working behind the scenes in Hollywood. The actress — who is next slated to star in a comedy with Tracee Ellis Ross — just announced her new production company, TeaTime Pictures, on Instagram, which she co-founded with partner Ro Donnelly.
“With an eye towards producing refined, elevated, thought provoking content across all genres; TeaTime is a forward thinking and collaborative creative haven for like minded artists,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “We aim to make great content with great people, for greatness sake!”
Whether this is the beginning of a creative collaboration with Martin, or just a one-off, remains to be seen, but given the response to “Cry, Cry, Cry,” fans certainly won't mind if Johnson gives another Coldplay video a go.
Check out the video below:
