Belleview is the chicest retirement home I've ever seen. I was especially taken with Stormy’s bedroom with its vintage glam vibes. How did you find the location and decide to make it so unexpectedly luxurious?

That's what actually got me the job. I read the script and it had an old folks' home, and I had just done a film with two old folks' homes in it and had scouted every old folks' home in the area. They are, as you can imagine, depressing. Really depressing. But anyway, when I first read the script, I thought, well, this is an old folks' home, but it's really about the characters of these elderly people and their stories. All of these Lara Jean movies are about stories and memories so we wanted to play off of memories. It's about her letters, her memory of these letters that were sent out — so we wanted it to not be depressing. We wanted it to be uplifting with the elderly people that she comes in contact with, like Stormy, who have great stories to tell and experiences to relay.



With that in mind, my pitch in my interview was, let's get a big old mansion. These people want to live like they lived when they were on their own. We spent a lot of time finding the place. We went to a number of different possibilities until we found Casa Mia.



One of the problems with it being a heritage mansion is that you generally can't do a lot of painting so we found the right basic color palettes that we could then alter as we needed to, and we did that mostly with graphics and with drapery. It had great bones to tell the story about being old, but also being classic.