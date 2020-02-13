These 17 Presidents’ Day Weekend Beauty Sales Are Not To Be Missed

What's that? Another sale season is upon us? Believe it. And as an extra-special treat, Valentine's Day conveniently lines up with the holiday weekend, making it the prime time to show yourself some love in the form of some brand new beauty products. Regardless, we never needed a reason to treat ourselves, and this mid-February sale season couldn't come at a better time: The holiday gift-a-thon has come and gone, and we're back to wistfully scrolling through Sephora in search for a steal.
Whether you're pining for some top shelf-worthy new new, or are making a beeline for Glossier's limited-edition Valentine's Day bundle, shop the 17 beauty sales across hair, makeup, skin care, and more here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.