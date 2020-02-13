Starbucks Happy Hour Is Back – Buy A Drink & Get One For Your Crush, Free

Roses are red and violets are blue. None of that matters because we have good news for you. You have plans for lunch today and they include a stop at Starbucks on your way back into the office. Today, like many a Thursday before it, is a Starbucks Happy Hour day.
So if you don’t know the drill, here are the details: You get a free handcrafted beverage (grande or large) when you buy another drink. In order to obtain, you need to sign up for Starbucks Rewards and download the app. In the app you’ll get a message that you’ll be asked to show the barista when you place your order. Happy hour starts at 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. today.
Starbucks basically announced the beginning of Valentine’s Day a month ago, with pink and red tumblers and mugs. Today, you can finally put those to Galentine’s Day use. So take a walk with your work wife for an afternoon pick me up. Or even better, walk up to your crush, extra drink in hand, and say the barista made a mistake and gave you an extra drink.
