Starbucks Happy Hour Is Back – Buy A Drink & Get One For Your Crush, Free

So if you don’t know the drill, here are the details: You get a free handcrafted beverage (grande or large) when you buy another drink. In order to obtain, you need to sign up for Starbucks Rewards and download the app. In the app you’ll get a message that you’ll be asked to show the barista when you place your order. Happy hour starts at 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. today.