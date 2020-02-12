If The Shoes At Eckhaus Latta Looked Familiar, Here’s Why

No matter how zany, disruptive, and out-of-left-field fashion shows get, one thing has always been consistent: Fashion shows present new clothing from a single designer. But during Eckhaus Latta’s latest fall ‘20 show, the Los Angeles-based brand decided to share the spotlight. Known for how it pushes against fashion’s strict conventions, Eckhaus Latta teamed up with luxury resale site The RealReal to use other designer’s old shoes to complete their own looks. It’s a concept that’s shocking in its simplicity — after all, it’s pretty much how normal people already approach getting dressed — and a credit to their confidence in their own designs that they hat-tipped others.
Advertisement
“As designers, we pretty much exclusively wear secondhand clothes or our own [designs]. Vintage shopping has always been part of our education, and how we learn about clothes,” said Mike Eckhaus. Rather than partner with a company to make footwear samples, the duo wanted to use the opportunity to promote a more sustainable and approachable way of rounding out their shows.
Shredded denim corsets, patterned midi dresses, oversized knits, and shrunken sweater vests were paired with iconic derby oxfords from Prada and signature Chanel slingbacks. All the footwear is still available for purchase on The RealReal. “We hope seeing resale on the runway will inspire designers and shoppers to find their own creative ways to embrace circular fashion,” says Sasha Skoda, head of women’s at The RealReal.
Sustainability has always been a guiding principle for Eckhaus Latta. “We like to think about sustainability in a comprehensive way, beyond just using deadstock materials,” Zoe Latta explained. For the duo, that means working with local denim factories in Los Angeles and partnering with factories that provide fair labor and safe working conditions for employees. Just switching up the shoes it uses makes a difference, and is evidence of a holistic approach to fashion that Eckhaus Latta has become known for.
Advertisement