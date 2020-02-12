Netflix’s P.S. I Love You Changes The End Of The Book Just A Bit

They decide to have a friend reunion to dig up the time capsule, which puts Lara Jean's boyfriend and the boy she’s always wondered about in the same tiny space. The tension rises even higher when you remember that Lara Jean told Peter that she was spending time with John Ambrose, but she hasn’t told John Ambrose anything about her and Peter dating. In the movie, Lara Jean intentionally doesn't invite Gen, knowing she was the one who posted the hot tub video. Gen finds out anyway and shows up (in the book, this is because Peter invited Gen specifically, but it's only sort of implied in the movie). In both versions of the story, Gen showing up increases Lara Jean's suspicions about Gen and Peter's continued friendship.