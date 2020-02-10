Billie Eilish Made A Case For Wearing Plush Leisure Suits Out Of The House

Billie Eilish, winner of five Grammy awards and lover of slime green, made an unexpectedly understated appearance at the Oscars last night that she attended with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and his girlfriend, Youtuber Claudia Sulewski.
On paper, Billie’s look gave old-world fashion a youthful, alternative edge. The custom Chanel two-piece set drew on themes from the brand’s fall ‘19 collection in which feminine tailoring took on a winter’s day. The white oversized tweed suit was accessorized with brooches featuring interlocking Cs and a big black sequined logo under the left pocket. She also wore white lace fingerless gloves, topping off the look with matching gold Chanel chain necklaces, a candy-colored Chanel ribbon and brooches in her slime-green hair (which might have been the only thing to have gotten her kicked out of the country club).
“Billie Eilish is ushering a new era of fashion,” author and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth commented during E!’s red carpet coverage. “She does it on her own terms. She doesn’t play by any rules.”
During the awards, Billie changed up her look for her performance. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the singer was supposed to perform her song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die but instead, she and Finneas performed a rendition of "Yesterday" by The Beatles for the awards show’s segment “In Memoriam” honoring the industry figures who passed away in the last year.
For the performance, Billie put on a head-to-toe black outfit by Gucci that looked strikingly similar to her Grammy’s outfit from just a few weeks ago. The outfit included a black button-up with matching pants embossed with Gucci G's. Underneath, she wore a matching turtleneck with bishop sleeves. She accessorized with a chunky necklace while her black sneakers featured metal studs.
For the afterparty, Billie switched out the turtleneck for a sheer black Gucci top and matching evening gloves (who knew those would ever make a comeback?). True to form, she added black nighttime sunglasses, oversized jewelry, and another pair of sneakers with large black stones. Through all of her outfit changes, Billie stayed true to herself and didn’t give into the pressure to perform traditional femininity on the red carpet. Instead, she pushed the envelope, paving the way for a new generation to do the same.
