This time we were matched with a surrogate from Utah. I don’t think I could have gotten through our second surrogacy without the support of our grief therapist . My husband and I went religiously every two weeks. As we were contemplating our second surrogacy journey, the therapist gave us very good advice: “If you don’t celebrate the milestones, and at the end, you have a healthy baby, you’ll cheat yourself out of the joys of pregnancy. If you do celebrate the milestones and something happens, you’ll be just as devastated no matter if you were positive along the way or not. So, be kind to yourself on this journey and be positive about those milestones,” she said. We did that as best we could.