Today, I’m advocating for legalizing surrogacy in New York State. I want it to be easier for others who cannot carry to be able to experience the pure joys of motherhood. Having to go out of state for fertility treatments and transfers is expensive — and nearly impossible for most working people. I had a supportive boss who encouraged me to, “do what you need to do.” But I know everyone isn’t as lucky. Some don’t feel comfortable disclosing to their employer what they’re going through. My boss also allowed me to take a week of maternity leave prior to our due date to be there for the arrival of our daughter. Many people miss the delivery of their baby because their child arrives early and they can’t get to the hospital, often in another state, in time.