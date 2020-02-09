There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Saoirse Ronan. She's up for the Oscar for Best Actress for Little Women. She's been nominated for four Oscars total and she's only 25 years old. She been nominated for five BAFTAs. She has two new movies coming out this year. She's one of the top actors of her generation. But, being the widely popular and acclaimed actor she is, of course, people want to know about her personal life, as well. This is why there's quite a bit of talk about whether or not Saoirse Ronan is dating Jack Lowden, with whom she co-starred in Mary Queen of Scots.
If you ask, Ronan, though... well, you can't. In a December 2019 interview with The Telegraph, writer Jessamy Calkin asked, "Am I allowed to ask if you’re going out with the person that everyone thinks you’re going out with?" who she notes is Lowden. The 25-year-old responded, "Noooo..." to which Calkin said, "I’m not allowed to ask you or you’re not going out with him?" Ronan ended the conversation, "Just no."
As you can see, the only clarity here is that Ronan doesn't want to talk about her dating life. Period. Lowden is on the same page. In February 2019, ES Magazine asked the Dunkirk actor about a photo he posted on social media of a woman riding a bike who looked like she could be Ronan. "Oh I’m not going to talk about that," he said. "I don’t like talking about that side of life."
He is fine with praising Ronan as an actor, though. In January 2019 he told ES Magazine while promoting Mary Queen of Scots, "Saoirse is a brilliant leader, she’s utterly fearless and she was remarkable during takes."
Lowden and Ronan were first reported to be dating in December 2018 when they were seen together at a party in New York City following a screening of Mary Queen of Scots. At the time, Page Six reported that "eagle-eyed fans" had also seen them on vacation together in the Dominican Republic. Since then, they've been seen holding hands while going grocery shopping, but that's about the extent of it. They don't walk red carpets together, even when they both have to be at the same event for separate reasons, like this year's BAFTAs where Ronan was nominated for Leading Actress for Little Women and Lowden was up for the EE Rising Star Award.
So, when it comes down to it, whether you want to believe Ronan and Lowden are dating is up to you. Just don't expect anymore information. They're not sharing anything.
