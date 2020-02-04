Following a covetable crystal-covered panties collaboration with Swarovski, sustainable underwear brand Parade has debuted a brand new collection called “Game Time.” Featuring silky mesh — a lightweight, breathable fabric the brand developed and engineered itself — the collection was inspired by “risk-taking, dynamic, and freewheeling women & femme-identifying people who are in their world,” according to the press release.
Offered in a range of fun hues, including lime green, candy pink, and deep purple, its color palette was influenced by neon casino lights and poker chips among other gambling motifs.
Meant to be “the softest, strongest mesh you’ve ever felt” the underwear also features checker print and dotted jacquards. The campaign images, shot by rising photographer Chloé Horseman, emphasize glitz and glamour with women dressed in sparkly, sequin tops, black fishnets, pink corsets, and silky robes, all while playing with poker chips, a colorful deck of cards, and of course, throwing gold confetti in the air.
The brand’s newest fabric features elastic technology called Freestretch that allows your underwear to comfortably move with you. The collection is offered in two silhouettes — High Cut Thong and High Rise Cheeky — in both solids ($11) and prints ($13). Solid colors include black, baby blue, midnight purple, and rouge, while jacquards (dots and checkers) include black, baby blue, lime green, rouge, and pink.
Since its launch in October 2019, Parade has been gaining serious traction for its bold hues, comfortable fabrics, biodegradable packaging, and body-positive representation. Previously, co-founder Cami Téllez told NYLON that the brand had a waitlist of 70,000-plus before they officially launched and by mid-December they had already sold close to 20,000 pairs of underwear with nearly 10,000 transactions (wowza!). With reports of Victoria’s Secret downfall continuing to drop, there’s no time like the present for a brand like Parade to dominate the women’s underwear space.
