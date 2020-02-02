Your fave is almost back! To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You is coming soon to Netflix, and Sephora is celebrating the sequel with a collection of beauty kits inspired by the movie, full of classic products that you've always loved — with new twists, like exclusive colors and flavors you can't get anywhere else.
There are six adorable kits in the collection, and they include makeup, skin-care, and hair products, so you can get your best Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) face on for the movie's release on February 12. And Galentine's Day is on February 13, while Valentine's Day is on February 14, so you can gift them to yourself or your favorite babes.
Faves from Glow Recipe, Milk Makeup, Kitsch, Laneige, Amika, and Kaja comprise the kits. They range in prices from $12 to $39, and are available now at Sephora in stores and online. But you'll need to act fast, because the extra-special kits are limited edition — much like Lara Jean's letters, they're small but they pack a huge punch. Click through for the details.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.