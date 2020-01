Angie Rose Goes Back To Her Beloved Island For “Infatuation” Music Video

In her new track “Infatuation,” Angie Rose sings of a distracting crush who could potentially pull her off her selected path. In reality, though, the Bronx-based artist doesn’t seem like she’ll let anything get in the way of what she wants. A Showcase Artist at the 2019 South by Southwest Music Festival, Rose signed with Capitol CMG that September , giving her a bigger platform than ever before. Outside of music, though, Rose knows what it means to make a difference in the world: In 2017, after Hurricane Maria hit her beloved Puerto Rico, Rose got to work. Her nonprofit organization, the Unstoppable Foundation, raised money and supplies for victims of the disaster, and was honored by FEMA for its efforts.