Angie Rose Goes Back To Her Beloved Island For “Infatuation” Music Video

“Philanthropy is one of my favorite things to do outside of sitting in a studio and creating. We started when Hurricane Maria touched down on the island. My heart broke for them. I knew the damage was going to be real, because I knew how many of the houses were built. I wanted to help, so I got together with a bunch of community leaders, including church leaders, politicians, and artists, and we put together a relief concert. We haven’t stopped working since. The week we shot the video for ‘Infatuation,’ we finished out that week doing philanthropy to those affected by the [recent] earthquakes.”

