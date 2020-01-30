A significant development is currently unfolding in the case of Heidi Broussard, a Texas woman who went missing last month and was discovered dead more than a week later. Shortly after, Magen Fieramusca, Broussard's former friend, was arrested and initially charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. Now, the 34-year-old is facing capital murder charges as well.
According to a press release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Fieramusca on capital murder and kidnapping charges in connection with Broussard’s death. The indictment indicates that “Fieramusca asphyxiated Broussard, intentionally causing her death.” In addition to this, the defendant allegedly kidnapped Broussard's 3-month-old daughter.
Despite this, her defense team said that the state hasn’t yet disclosed evidence against her, reports NBC News. “The prosecution’s refusal to provide us with information at this time is contrary even to their own policies, yet this is where we are,” the defense attorneys said in a statement. “Those accused, as well as the public at large, understandably want swift and certain answers from our criminal justice system.” Her attorneys went on to say that unless the State has proven these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Fieramusca will remain innocent.
Broussard was last seen on December 12 when she dropped her six-year-old son off at school. She was with her newborn baby, Margo. Broussard’s boyfriend (and Margo’s father), Shane Carey, reported her missing after she didn’t pick up her son from school later that day. Authorities discovered her body and baby Margo (who was still alive) at a property linked to Fieramusca.
The indictment also noted that Fieramusca may have strangled Broussard with a "leash" in addition to with her own hands. Since charges are coming from Texas state, Fieramusca faces life in prison or even the death penalty if she is convicted of capital murder.
The news came as a surprise to all, particular their friends and family. Those close to Broussard and Fieramusca have said that the two were very close — they met at church camp as kids. Last month, Broussard’s mother, Tammy, said in a statement that the family is struggling with the grieving process.
“We’re getting through as a family,” she said. “We’re blessed with having many of Heidi’s friends to help, and [the] Austin and Lake Charles community have been wonderful with their support and kindness and we’re very grateful to them.”
While motive remains unconfirmed, the affidavit states that Fieramusca faked her own pregnancy for months, all for a scheme to kidnap Broussard and steal her newborn baby. Fieramusca’s bond is set at $1 million for the murder charge and $100,000 for the kidnapping charge.
