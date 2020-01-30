Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Are 50% Off Today

If January feels like the longest year on record, we have good news: Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with it comes some of the best last-minute beauty deals, including Bath & Body Works' surprise winter sale.
Today, your favorite retailer is slashing prices on tons of popular fragrance offerings — including half-off on 3-wick candles, which brings them down the sweet, sweet price of $12.25 (originally $24.50). You can grab year-round scents like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Eucalyptus Mint, or lean into the cozy winter vibes with Bonfire S'Mores and Ski Lodge.
Seasonal candles are also on sale, in case you're looking to stock up for the next holiday or want your home to smell like Peppermint Marshmallow 365 days a year. Even better, select fragrance products, including body lotions and mists, are marked down to 75% off — yes, you can snag a fragrance mist for just under $3.
Knowing how fast Bath & Body Works products fly off the shelves, you'll want to jump on this sale fast, so we've rounded up some of our favorites to get you started.
