Torres Made An Album About Love Even Though The Odds Were Stacked Against Her

"The truth is that I don't want to do anything more than I want to do this. I did spend quite a big chunk of time doubting if this was the thing I'd keep doing. I had my parents looking at me and asking what my plan b was because they were afraid for me. I was afraid for myself. There was an actual period of time when I was paying for things with dimes. I'm not kidding, dimes. I'm not saying that so you will feel sorry for me, I'm saying it because no one in their right mind would do this unless it was something that was imperative, something that had to be done. The conclusion that I came to was that this is the thing I was put on the planet to do. I don't know how I know that, but I do. I decided to write these songs and I knew that I had to share them, that people had to hear them. So, I had to figure out how to record them and get them out there. That's when I started talking to record labels again and trying to rebuild my career from the ground up. I am very blessed because I was somehow able to do it and get people to work with me even though things weren't looking good or profitable at all."