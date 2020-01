Birth tourism is technically defined as a pregnant person's decision to travel to another country for the specific reason of giving birth in that country and hoping to gain citizenship. Right now, there is no restriction on flying while pregnant to the U.S., but customs officers are technically allowed to deny entry into the country if they suspect a pregnant person is intentionally traveling to give birth for the purpose of gaining citizenship. Now, the Trump administration wants to take this suspicion one step further by allowing administered pregnancy tests at the border, which could potentially ban any pregnant person from another country to enter the U.S.