With only eight episodes in season 2 of Shrill, it’s impressive how many songs they managed to pack into each 22-minute adventure with Annie and her friends. And not only that, but it’s a mix of artists you’ve definitely heard before (and probably already have on shuffle), up-and-coming artists, and some little-known singers you’re going to start adding to Spotify playlists ASAP. Also, Shrill's season 2 soundtrack has... an exorbitant amount of disco-infused tunes.
Season 2 picks up almost immediately after Season 1 ended, with Annie (Aidy Bryan) confronting her online troll/harasser by destroying his property (please don’t try that yourself). Annie is definitely on a huge power kick after doing so, and the songs in season 2 greatly reflect that. Our leading lady is coming into her own and finding her voice — literally, because she’s a writer — so the songs are incredibly upbeat, catchy, and many of them make you want to storm into your boss’s office and ask for a raise.
If you catch yourself not being able to place some of the songs in Shrill season 2, don’t worry. Here’s a list of every identifiable song in the brand new season. Happy binging and power-playlist listening.