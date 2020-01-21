Sabrina Couple Confirms Their Relationship On TikTok, As Gen Z Stars Do

It sounds like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina's many love triangles has affected the set. After rumors and cheeky Instagram posts, actors Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair, who play Harvey and Ros in the Netflix show, appear to have confirmed their relationship on social media, including a playful TikTok — because in 2020, being Instagram Official just won't cut it.
The cast of the series makes it known on Instagram just how close they are, and the two have been posting coy photos together for the past month or so. It doesn't help that their characters are dating on the show itself, meaning the line between what's real and what's all for the sake of the fandom can be blurry. However, their most recent posts have been crystal clear.
Advertisement
In the TikTok video posted by Lynch, the two are getting ready for the Balmain Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. As Bruno Mars' "Treasure" plays in the background, the two walk out in robes only to high five and cut to their full high-fashion getups. They walk the hallways like a red carpet, and Lynch pulls Sinclair into a romantic twirl, and the two almost kiss for the camera, but not quite.
In pictures taken by photographers and posted by the pair themselves, the two are seen holding hands at the show and just generally being very coupley, although they've never spoken publicly about their speculated romance.
"Me and Jaz, and a few other of the actors [on Sabrina] really just hit it off, and we would spend everyday together," was the most Entertainment Tonight got out of Lynch when asked about the possible pair. "So, Jaz is like, my closest friend right now. I'm the favorite's favorite, that's what we always say... because she's everyone else's favorite, but if I'm her favorite, then it's like, 'OK cool. I can deal with that.'"
Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement