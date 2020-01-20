Constellation Piercings Were All Over The SAG Awards Red Carpet

When our parents finally allowed us to get a second lobe piercing, we felt like we'd hit the jackpot. We rocked our double lobes all through high-school and thought we'd "made it" in the piercing department. That is, until recently.
Now, two earring holes almost feel like child's play compared to the curated ear trend, otherwise known as "constellation piercings" or "earscapes" as coined by NYC piercing studio Studs. According to the brand, an earscape is the "combined art and science of decorating your ear," and the trend is everywhere in Hollywood — especially on the red carpet.
While this look is nothing new — people have been wearing multiple body piercings like these for centuries — this season, stars are blinging out their lobes and cartilage with jewels of all shapes and sizes. From Cynthia Erivo's chunky silver studs to Scarlett Johansson's dainty gold hoops, the celebrity piercings ahead just might convince you to add a few new holes to your earring family.