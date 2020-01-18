Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Leave Their HRH Titles Behind — But Not The Royal Family

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on the matter. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” it said. The Palace went on to explain that, with the Queen’s blessing, Prince Harry and Meghan will continue with their private patronages and associations. They will also continue to “uphold the values of Her Majesty,” though they will no longer represent her officially.