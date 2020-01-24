What The Heck Did Father Blackwood Just Unleash On Sabrina?

At this point, not much is actually known about the egg's contents, only that Blackwood was desperate to locate it, going all the way to Scotland through time and space to track it down from the Loch Ness Monster. From context, it seems to be her egg, so the monster we see in part 4 may be a similar water dragon to the Loch Ness Monster we saw in part 3. The egg itself had time warping properties, so there's no telling how powerful the creature will be now that it's out of the egg, or how weird things are about to get.