HBO's new sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Veep co-creator Armando Iannucci is about as out there as it gets as far as our galaxy is concerned. Set on a luxury space cruise to Saturn, things don't go according to plan for Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) and his crew as they navigate the final frontier and a whole host of peculiar passengers, including bumbling billionaire Herman Judd (Josh Gad) whose ideas are almost as bad as his feathered, blond hairdo. When disaster strikes, it is anyone's guess whether sanity — and properly functioning equipment — will prevail.