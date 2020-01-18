Move Aside, Jude Law: Meet The New Pope — & Some Wildly Unexpected Guest Stars

In the name of the father, the son, and the holy speedo-wearing Jude Law, television's favorite Pope returned in a new limited series joined by quite the star-studded new cast of characters beside him.
After HBO's scandalous take on the Vatican, The Young Pope, made everyone's binge lists last year, the network decided to follow it up with a highly anticipated sequel, The New Pope.
The New Pope picks up right where The Young Pope left off. In this series, Jude Law and John Malkovich play Popes. Now, that's a word we rarely hear pluralized especially when it is referring to the same time period. In the world of the papacy, there is only one Pope at a time...until now. "The two stories run parallel, " the creator, Paolo Sorrentino, told GQ. "It's a series with two lead characters — Jude Law and John Malkovich — and both of them factor in." We're not sure how this is going to work out, which makes us all the more intrigued.
The New Pope brings some unexpected actors in as recurring characters. Sharon Stone and musician Marilyn Manson join the cast as themselves.
