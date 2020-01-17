Story from Music

Is Ariana Grande Dueting With Mac Miller On His New Album?

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: GC Images.
Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles is a parting gift to fans after he passed away in September of last year to lethal intoxication due to mixed drug toxicity. His final words and melodies live on in the 12 final tracks on the album, and all have been given rave reviews by critics.
There's one in particular, though, that's catching listeners' attention because it sounds like his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande may be singing the backup vocals.
Miller and Grande dated for almost two years before splitting in the spring of 2018. Following his death that year, Grande sang about him on her album thank u, next, specifically on songs like "Ghostin'." They collaborated on songs during his life, like "The Way," and now fans think she's returned to share one last one with him, titled "I Can See."
The ambient "ahs" in the background of the song are uncannily similar to Grande's breathy vocals, but the credits for the album do not list her as a collaborator.
Her team also did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment on the speculation, but Grande tweeted something on Wednesday that, in retrospect, seems like a hint to her possible involvement.
"i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed"
Trust me, Ariana, your fans have noticed.
