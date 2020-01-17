Target’s New Activewear Is Everything We’ve Been Searching For

What happens when you work out with thousands of men, women, and children — and then collect data about it? Just ask Target.
Today, everyone’s favorite mega-retailer announced the launch of All in Motion, a brand new line of activewear that came straight from the source: Target shoppers. “After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform,” says Jill Sando, Senior Vice President of Apparel, Accessories, and Home at Target.
The collection, which is made up of a whopping 350 items for men, women, and children, combines all of the qualities that we look for in activewear, but so rarely can find: high-end quality at a low price, sustainability, and size-inclusivity. Honestly, what would we do if Target wasn’t constantly coming up with new ways to check off our boxes? Wear an ill-fitting sports bra, that’s what.
“Through our research, we found that performance brands can often feel inaccessible and intimidating,” Target spokesperson Kristen Mezzenga says. “It was important for us to ensure that the collection was grounded in what our guests want and need so that they would feel comfortable and confident — that meant speaking directly to consumers across the country.”
As you can imagine, a lot of issues came to light. For example, tons of guests complained about sports bras and how annoying it can be to get them on and off after a workout. Hands up if you haven’t gotten stuck in a sweaty sports bra at least once. Yeah, that’ll be all of you. “Our design team included front-and-back adjustable hooks onto many of our bra styles to provide added ease and comfort.”
Apart from sports bras, the womenswear collection includes everything from SPF-protected workout sets to cozy, comfortable outerwear perfect for traveling to and from the studio — all available in sizes XS to 4X. In addition to non-retouched imagery of women on Target.com, stores will house mannequins in sizes 4, 10, and 16, so that customers can see what All in Motion will look like on multiple body types. “Target is committed to making great style accessible to everyone – it’s part of our DNA,” Mezzenga says. “It was important for us to create a performance brand that is truly designed for all.”
If a sustainable, price-conscious, and size-inclusive activewear collection sounds right up your alley (and how could it not?), click ahead to get your hands on Target’s just-launched collection, All in Motion.
