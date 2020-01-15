Lipslut’s New Launch Was Practically Made To Be Worn To The Women’s March

True to the foundation of the Lipslut brand, there's a give-back mission tied to the Women's March lipstick sales — an even bigger reason to shop this new shade. "50% of all earnings from orders of Feminist As F*ck lipstick will go towards helping the Women’s March and their commitment to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance, intersectional education, and the creation of entry points for grassroots activist organizers," Sones explains.