Lipslut’s New Launch Was Practically Made To Be Worn To The Women’s March

The decision to make the Lipslut Women's March lipstick a bold shade of red — stamped with that Feminist As F*ck label, no less — felt historically apropos . "At past marches, women have worn matching red lipstick in protest," Sones says. "I think red is such a powerful color, so I wanted to create the perfect shade to symbolize solidarity and justice for women. The one we landed on certainly makes a statement — and it’s very flattering on everyone."