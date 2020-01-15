Lipslut’s New Launch Was Practically Made To Be Worn To The Women’s March

On January 21st, 2017, the first Women's March on Washington made history as the largest single-day protest ever to go down in the United States. The momentous demonstration outside the White House spawned a nation-wide movement, reminding the Trump administration that we will not be silenced. Unsurprisingly, women still face ongoing attacks under current legislation — and thus, the march continues.
This coming Saturday, January 18th, the fourth annual Women's March will take place in our nation's capitol of Washington, D.C., and to celebrate the occasion, the activists behind the 2020 mobilization are promoting the march's first-ever official beauty merch: a red lipstick in the statement shade Feminist As F*ck. In a fitting collaboration, the forces behind the Women's March teamed up with social justice-driven beauty brand Lipslut to design a lipstick inspired by the ethos of the movement.
"Our fans have always suggested that we collaborate with other women-led organizations," says Lipslut founder Katie Sones of how the co-branded partnership came to fruition. "After a bit of back and forth, we landed on a concept for a lipstick that perfectly reflects both of our institutions."
The decision to make the Lipslut Women's March lipstick a bold shade of red — stamped with that Feminist As F*ck label, no less — felt historically apropos. "At past marches, women have worn matching red lipstick in protest," Sones says. "I think red is such a powerful color, so I wanted to create the perfect shade to symbolize solidarity and justice for women. The one we landed on certainly makes a statement — and it’s very flattering on everyone."
True to the foundation of the Lipslut brand, there's a give-back mission tied to the Women's March lipstick sales — an even bigger reason to shop this new shade. "50% of all earnings from orders of Feminist As F*ck lipstick will go towards helping the Women’s March and their commitment to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance, intersectional education, and the creation of entry points for grassroots activist organizers," Sones explains.
The Feminist As F*ck liquid lipstick is available for pre-order now on the Lipslut website for — wait for it — $20.20.
