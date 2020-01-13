Essie’s New Polish Collection Will Give You Serious Wanderlust

There's something almost ceremonial about the mani-pedi you get the day before your vacation: Even if you don't always prioritize a salon appointment, when it's time for the beach getaway or work trip to Paris you've been awaiting for months, a glossy manicure is the perfect carry-on accessory to get you in the mood for the adventure that lies ahead.
That jet-setter mentality is exactly where Essie's newest nail collection, Flying Solo, pulls inspiration. All nine of the just-launched shades are fun, fresh, and virtually scream "OOO" with a quippy, vacation-ready name to match. Whether you're feeling bright-sky baby blue (perfect for your cloud nails base), serene teal, or sparkly rose, scroll though to find the perfect $9 polish shade to store right next to your passport.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.