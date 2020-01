If you watch them all, after a while all of the people on the umpteenth seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette start to run together. We've all wondered, Wait, whose season was she on? Doesn't he look just like that other guy from Bachelor In Paradise? Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor just started and already his contestants are getting compared to contestants of yore. Fans have started commenting that Bachelor contestant Victoria P. (Not Victoria F., who has her own problems , it seems) looks an awful lot like Bachelor Nation queen Demi Burnett , star of such shows as Colton's season of The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. While these ladies are two different people who don't need to be reduced to a quick comparison, they do admittedly look like they could be sisters.