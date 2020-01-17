I Live in San Francisco, Make $115K a Year, and Spent $575 On My Wellness Routine This Week

6:30 a.m. — I grab breakfast with my roommates at the brunch spot near our apartment before I head to work. We are all super busy these days, so even though we live together, it’s nice to catch up and really talk it out. It's very relaxed and we enjoy just being together. I fill them in on my recent trip and show off some pictures. Quality time always gives me extra fuel and improves my mental state. I order an egg scramble with spinach, cheese, mushrooms, and chicken-apple sausage with a side of house potatoes and wheat toast. This spot gives huge portions and is definitely worth the $15.