I Live in San Francisco, Make $115K a Year, and Spent $575 On My Wellness Routine This Week

I start my day blissfully with a cup of water and a 10-minute meditation. I use the Calm app (their one-year subscription plan costs). For the past two years, I’ve been hit or miss with my mindfulness practice, but I’m feeling ready to commit again. I’ve found focusing on my breath really helps with my anxiety — it forces me to stop thinking about work and anything else that is stressing me out at the moment. Hearing the waterfall sounds allows me to empty my mind for a few minutes and think about all that I have to be grateful for. I tend to feel overwhelmed often, so this time helps me clear out my head, at least temporarily.