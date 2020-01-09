Story from Entertainment News

R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Got In A Fight On Instagram Live & Now The Police Are Involved

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images.
As if the charges he’s currently facing weren’t already gravely serious, R&B singer R. Kelly’s legal situation might be getting even more complicated with the latest developments in his personal life. Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, Kelly’s girlfriends who both live in the singer’s Chicago Trump Tower condo, got into a major altercation on Wednesday — which happened to be Kelly’s 53rd birthday.
Clary, who has recently become more active on social media, took to Instagram Live to document an argument that she was having with Savage in the apartment that they shared. "You're disrespectful!" Savage was heard saying. "You're so evil!"
Advertisement
More words were exchanged between the two before Savage lunged at the phone, with Instagram recording the entire altercation. The scuffle was broken up, but not before viewers heard Clary accuse Savage of "sleeping with a minor."
View this post on Instagram

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Whew! Issa unwanted birthday gift for #RKelly as his rumored boo #AzrielClary just implicated him, and his other rumored boo, her alleged “sister wife” #JoycelynSavage _____________________________________ In the video, Azriel explains to the police what went down between her and Joycelyn, detailing how the fight started. Azriel boldly claims that Jocelyn “slept with a minor, and that minor was me.” _____________________________________ In the previous video we posted, Azriel goes on to say that “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all, and has people like me lying for him…that’s why we never watched the documentary.” _____________________________________ Whew, happy birthday to that man.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpaynee ____________________ #Roommates, if you didn’t already know today is #R.kelly’s birthday and his rumored girlfriends were on IG Live putting the paws on each other! ___________________ We don’t know what sparked the fight and though we couldn’t see the women physically fighting you can hear in the background that they were getting into a physical altercation. ____________________ THE REAL TEA is Azriel started getting loose at the lips and taking about a man named Rob. In her statement she said “He’s been lying to y’all as**s and has people like me lying for him. And that’s why we never watched the documentary.” She also said during the altercation that #JoycelynSavage is “going to jail” because she has “two charges.” _____________________ She alleges one of them being “sleeping with a minor” and now after they had a physical fight, assault. Whew! The tea is spillingggggg. 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

After the fight, Clary appeared on camera to talk about what happened. "I'm trying to be an advocate for women," the 22-year-old said as she hastily packed up her belongings. "Rob has been lying to all of y'all, and that is the sad part about it. He had people like me lying for him — that's why we never watched the documentary. So we went on Gayle King, as stupid as can fucking be."
Chicago PD arrived at the condo after the fight, and Savage was taken into custody after initially fleeing the scene; she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and will have to appear in court on February 6. Clary, who claimed that Savage had punched her in the face, was taken to a local hospital and was treated for swelling and redness in her eye.
Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg was quick to dismiss Clary's claims, telling TMZ that he believed the fight was staged: "I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was underaged." Even behind bars, Kelly maintains his innocence.
It's a surprising turn of events in the Kelly's personal life considering that Clary and Savage were once the singer's most vocal advocates. Last year, both women sat down with Gayle King to dispel the allegations circulating about their involvement with Kelly, claiming that their families were making up false stories for attention and money.
Now, it seems that Clary's loyalty to Kelly is wavering since the charges against the singer-songwriter are racking up as the days pass — the high-profile federal investigation into his alleged sex crimes involves charges of child pornography, criminal sexual assault, and criminal sexual abuse. The influence of the powerful Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly also swayed public opinion of the case, allowing survivors of Kelly's alleged abuse to come forward with their harrowing stories.
Clary is continuing to post on social media, promising her followers that she'll share her truth some time soon. Only time will tell what effect her story will have on Kelly's case.
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series