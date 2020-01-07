Move over, holiday season. Now, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season. The holidays may be over, but luckily the Girl Scouts are here to save the day – and our winter doldrums – with a new cookie flavor.
Starting January 7, the Girl Scouts are selling those nostalgic boxes of delicious cookies along with a new, lemon-flavored addition called Lemon-Ups. In a deliciously inspiring move, each sweet, glazed lemon cookie has a baked-in message inspired by the core mission of the Girl Scouts, empowering and celebrating young female leaders. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases featured. Now, those are messages we are more than happy to “internalize.” Yes, pun intended.
This year, the new Lemon-Ups are replacing the Girl Scout cookie mainstay, Savannah Smiles. Instead of a zesty, powdered-sugar cookie like Savannah Smiles, Lemon-Ups have a sweet glaze to perfectly balance a more tart lemon cookie. Like a tastier Pantone Color of the Year, the Girl Scouts are using the theme of this year’s cookie to manifest what they want 2020 to bring.
“We wanted to keep the same lemon flavor consumers know and love but introduce a new take on it, complete with messages inspired by Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs!” Stewart Goodbody, senior director of communications and external affairs at Girls Scouts of the USA told the The Today Show.
Since it began in 1912, the Girl Scout organization’s sole mission has been to encourage girls to follow their dreams and try new things. The company remains on a consistent mission to bring up the next generation of empowered women. And it’s so much more than a summer camp or themed outing.
Now, the Girl Scout organization is making everything from STEM classes to adventure camping something girls can take part in and get excited about. Cookie sales have long been the central way of funding the inspiring opportunities available to girl scouts. Who knew our love of Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs was doing so much good?
As Girl Scout aficionados will surely line the streets in hopes of snagging the new Lemon-Ups flavor, it's important to note that these are limited, so be sure to get them while you can.
