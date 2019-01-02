The most wonderful time of year is officially upon us. Yes, we know the holidays just ended and the New Year's ball dropped two days ago, but we're talking about a totally different season that's just as worthy of celebration. Today, Girl Scout Cookie season begins across the country.
This Girl Scout Cookie season, there's even more to celebrate than usual, as a new cookie will be available for purchase. In addition to classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, Girl Scout Cookie lovers can try out the Caramel Chocolate Chip. The new treat, which was first announced in August 2018, features semi-sweet chocolate chips, swirls of caramel, and a sprinkling of sea salt. It's also gluten-free, making it the third gluten-free cookie to be released by the Girl Scouts.
In the coming weeks, Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies, including Caramel Chocolate Chip, door-to-door, at booths, and online. In order to find cookies near you, simply enter your zip code here or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. Let the cookie celebrating begin!
