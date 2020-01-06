17 Drugstore Beauty Products Celebs Actually Wore To The Golden Globes

When we think about the best place to find cheap beauty products, the red carpet of a star-studded awards show is probably not the first venue that comes to mind. But at last night's Golden Globes, the celebs brought their beauty A-game with products that won't set you back more than $20. (We can't say the same for the statement gowns and bling, though).
From the tinted lip balm worn by Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Awkwafina's glowy skin secret, we've rounded up the drugstore hair, makeup, nail, and skin care MVPs that were spotted on movie and TV's biggest night.
