Joker Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Just Made Golden Globes History

Joker chilled audiences to the bone, with many of its viewers leaving theaters with a pit in their stomachs because of the disturbing storytelling. Phoenix's performance was award-winning, but was undoubtedly elevated by the emotional and gritty sounds narrating his story. Thankfully, Joker's composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, the genius responsible the sonic magic of Joker, saw her hard work on the film pay off in the form of a history-making Golden Globes win for Best Original Score.
Advertisement
The Icelandic musician and composer is the first woman in 10 years to be shortlisted in the category. Tonight, she became the first solo woman ever to take home the trophy in the category, beating out the talented composers behind Little Women, Marriage Story, and Motherless Brooklyn.
Guðnadóttir's Golden Globes win puts her just two awards away from becoming a member of the EGOT elites; last year, she won an Emmy for her scoring on HBO's historical drama mini-series Chernobyl, and the composer is potentially on track to win an Oscar for her work on Joker next month.
Could a Tony win be in her future? Possibly, but only after she takes some time to rest — Guðnadóttir has been very, very busy. "I’m definitely getting a lot of offers. I have been clear about not really wanting to take anything on at the moment; the last year was really intense," she told Billboard in November. "I just signed a contract with Deutsche Grammophon for a new record, so I’m going to try to create some head space outside of film."
There have only been two other women to be nominated by themselves in the Best Original Score category since it was added to the Golden Globes in 1948; Guðnadóttir joins the likes of Jocelyn Pook (Eyes Wide Shut) and Rachel Portman (Chocolat).
Related Content:
Advertisement