Joaquin Phoenix In His Joker Makeup Is Somehow Even Creepier Than Heath Ledger

It makes sense, then, that Phoenix's portrayal would be a bit more grounded than the ones found in big, high-concept movies like The Dark Knight and Suicide Squad. Here, in Phillips' "screen test," Phoenix stands as a normal guy in a brown jacket, as flashes of a man in clown makeup float over his face. At the end of the clip, the Joker finally steps into the spotlight: He smiles in full-blown clown face paint... until his smile creepily drops.