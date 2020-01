In the 2019 black comedy thriller Parasite , a quiet but intense class war unfolds in the suburbs of South Korea. A poor family hatches a scheme to infiltrate the lives of the elite; one by one, each member of the Kim family slyly makes their way into the home of the wealthy Parks. But the Kims' casual interest in upward mobility very quickly escalates into a dark and lethal obsession that will have you checking all of the dark spots in your home.