Director Bong Joon-ho has been making incredible films for over 20 decades, with titles like Mother and The Host making millions in South Korea. His later works include international box office successes such as Snowpiercer (starring Chris Evans) and Okja, but it was his most recent project that really rocketed the director into the global limelight — and tonight, Parasite earned him his first ever Golden Globe.
In the 2019 black comedy thriller Parasite, a quiet but intense class war unfolds in the suburbs of South Korea. A poor family hatches a scheme to infiltrate the lives of the elite; one by one, each member of the Kim family slyly makes their way into the home of the wealthy Parks. But the Kims' casual interest in upward mobility very quickly escalates into a dark and lethal obsession that will have you checking all of the dark spots in your home.
The film, which made its worldwide premiere in May, swept box offices. Audiences were captivated by the chaos of the quirky, multi-dimensional characters, who were played brilliantly by Hallyu royalty such as Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Park So-dam.
Parasite made such an impression on Hollywood that even the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) couldn't deny its greatness, and tonight, the film won the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.
Onstage, Director Bong cheerfully expressed his excitement and gratitude for the award. "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” said the director, his translator Sharon Choi assisting him.
“Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema.”
