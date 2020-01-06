Who Is Beanie Feldstein’s Girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts?

Actress Beanie Feldstein's love life may have been less than smooth sailing in the 2019 coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, but offscreen, she's seems to have a permanent case of butterflies. In addition to her very first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, the 26-year-old's happy glow can be attributed to the care and support of Feldstein's girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts. Feldstein and Roberts, a film producer, met on the set of comedy flick How to Build a Girl. Apparently, the professional relationship-turned personal connection completely changed the way that the actress views romance and relationships.
The once self-admitted "serial killer" of relationships told Teen Vogue that she became a big softie when she met her Roberts. "I get why people write songs!" She added, "Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she’s a woman ... That’s not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn’t just women in general; it was her specifically.”
In Booksmart, Feldstein plays Molly, a nerdy high school senior in search of one final adventure before graduating. Her real-life bestie Kaitlyn Dever is Amy, who has harbored a long-time crush on a girl in their class. For Feldstein, who was still exploring the nuances of her own sexuality, that type of representation was everything.
"It was completely meaningful for me to watch [Booksmart]. My partner is a woman,” she told the audience of a 2019 South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas “There’s a love scene between two girls, and they’re fumbling with their sneakers and they can’t get their jeans off. All of those moments, they make me tear up because representation is really important.”
"I think if I could have seen our film earlier, I would have found myself a bit sooner," Feldstein continued.
Well, she's finally found her place in the world, and it's right beside Roberts.
