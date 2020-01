Who Is Beanie Feldstein’s Girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts?

Actress Beanie Feldstein's love life may have been less than smooth sailing in the 2019 coming-of-age comedy Booksmart , but offscreen, she's seems to have a permanent case of butterflies. In addition to her very first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, the 26-year-old's happy glow can be attributed to the care and support of Feldstein's girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts . Feldstein and Roberts, a film producer, met on the set of comedy flick How to Build a Girl . Apparently, the professional relationship-turned personal connection completely changed the way that the actress views romance and relationships.