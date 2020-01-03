In Part II, Carey claims that he once saw a video of Kelly with underage girls after he borrowed a movie. “I put the tape in, and what’s on this tape is these little girls that he done filmed over. He asked these girls on this tape, ‘How old are you?’ It was like he was interviewing them. And they were like, ‘13.’ These were white girls that were 13. In the system, [that’s] a different ballgame than a black girl that’s 13. He would have been gone," he alleged. Instead of doing anything with the alleged tape, Carey claims he gave it back to his brother and “he burned it up.”