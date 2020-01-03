Al Pacino Hunts Nazis In Jordan Peele’s New Amazon Series

The first trailer for Jordan Peele’s next project is here and it features Al Pacino, a motley crew of Nazi hunters, and a cool ‘70s aesthetic.
The trailer for Hunters, the new Amazon series created by David Weil and executive produced by Peele under his Monkey Paw Productions banner, opens with Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Herman) at his grandmother's funeral.
We then learn that Jonah’s grandmother was a Holocaust survivor who was murdered during what he believes was a robbery gone wrong. It’s only when Pacino’s Meyer Offerman approaches him at the funeral does Jonah learn the truth: His grandmother was not killed randomly, but because she was the co-founder of a crew of Nazi hunters determined to rid America of evil hiding in plain sight. It's Inglourious Basterds meets Amazon's other vigilante series The Boys.
It’s now up to Jonah, Meyer, and the rest of the squad — which includes characters played by Carol Kane and Josh Radnor — to stop the Nazis from going through with their genocidal plans for America.
Hunters is set in the ‘70s, mere decades after the end of World War II, and was inspired by true stories of people taking action against former Nazis. Here, the titular hunters use any means necessary to target and take down the Nazis living amongst them, often to darkly comedic results. In one moment, the gang allows a Nazi to finish out a piano performance, before surprising him with a punch to the face. In another, Meyer’s “meeting” with a Nazi leads to him plunging a knife directly into the middle of his hand. It’s all appropriately set to Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.”
Yet there’s a deeper message here, too: Is the best revenge really just revenge, as Meyer declares in the trailer? Does killing a murderer really make you just as bad, as the FBI agent on the hunters' tail suggests? Wherever you stand on the issue, it’s hard to deny that watching this group exact what they believe to be justice is pretty damn fun.
Hunters debuts on Amazon Prime February 21, 2020.
